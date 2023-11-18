ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Fairport capped off their undefeated season with a dominant win in straight sets over Shenendehowa in the Division 1 state championship game.

The Red Raiders played a competitive first set, but were able to come away with a 25-22 win. The second set was much easier for the Red Raiders as they took it 25-14.

In the third and championship deciding set, Fairport was able to pull it out 25-21. Shenendehowa were the reigning state champs in Division 1.

It’s the Red Raiders third state title in program history. The other two championships came in 2013 and 2018.

In Division 2, Spencerport had their season come to an end in pool play against Jamesville-Dewitt and Westhampton Beach.