Fairport boys soccer scores two second half goals to hold off Penfield

Fairport avenge their only loss of the season and take down Penfield

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Fairport’s Myles Palmer scored two goals in a 3-2 win over Penfield to give them their first loss of the season.

The two schools met in early September where Penfield defeated Fairport 2-1.

It was tied up at one going into the half with Myles Palmer scoring for Fairport and Jack Maness for Penfield.

Six minutes into the second half, Garret Kucera broke the tie with a goal into the bottom left corner. With just under eight minutes left in the game, Myles Palmer scored off a header for his second goal of the night.

Christiano Mounnarat scored off a free kick with three minutes left to reduce the lead to 3-2. However, Fairport held them off and avenged their only loss on the season, 3-2.

The Red Raiders move to 8-1-1 on the season while Penfield drops to 9-1-0.