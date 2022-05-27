WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The defending Class A sectional champs showed their championship pedigree taking down McQuaid 8-7. With 90 seconds left in the contest, Jackson Monte sent a missile into the net for the go-ahead goal for the Red Raiders.

Neither team could pull away at any point during the game as the biggest lead was just two goals.

Jackson’s younger brother, Mitchell Monte, had himself a game with two goals and an assist. Kyle Gould also chipped in two goals.

Fairport advanced to the Class A sectional title game where they have a date with Pittsford on June 1st. The time and location of the game has yet to be announced.

McQuaid had their season come to an end holding a 12-6 record.