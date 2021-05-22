Fairport baseball tops Penfield under the lights

Red Raiders hand Patriots their second loss of the season

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — A big fourth inning powered Fairport to victory, handing Penfield just their second loss of the season with a 7-6 win.

Scoreless in the first inning, Brady Ventura hit a two-run RBI single to put Penfield up 2-0.

After Fairport scored a run on a fielder’s choice in the third inning, Julien Mendoza tied the game at 2 with a ground rule double that went out of play down the third base line.

In the bottom half of the inning, University of Miami commit Gage Ziehl launched a solo homer over the center field fence to give Penfield the lead once again.

But Fairport pulled ahead in the fourth with a five-run inning, highlighted by a Braden Consaul two-run RBI triple.

Penfield scored two in the fifth to pull within two and got one run across in the seventh but recorded the final out with runners on first and second.