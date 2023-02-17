GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — Fairport and Athena girls bowling were in control from Game 1 through Game 6 as each school won a sectional title in their respective class.

As a team, Fairport won Class A with a grand total of 5492 while Victor finished in second with 5244. Hilton rounded out the top three with a score of 5237.

Fairport’s Rainah Roos led all of Class A with a total of 1277 while her teammate Mackenzie Smolnik was right behind her with 1209. Smolnik had the highest game with 268.

Athena ran away with Class B with a score of 5176 while rival Arcadia came in second with 4888. Mercy finished in third place with 4535.

Haley Grabowski of Athena was the star of Class B with a series score of 1281. Grabowski also had the highest game with 268.

The five bowlers named to the Section V All-Tournament for Division 1 were Grabowski, Roos, Smolnik, Tiffany McCarthy (Penfield), and Hailey Barber (Rush-Henrietta).

Fairport will be the representative for Section V at the state tournament with the highest score between the two classes.