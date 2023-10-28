GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — Four champions were crowned in the first-ever game day cheerleading Section V championship.

Different from competitive cheerleading which is held in the winter, game day cheerleading consists of routines similar to what you would see on the sidelines during football games.

In Class A, Fairport took the top spot with 89.4 points. Hilton came in second with 87.10 while Rush-Henrietta came in third. You can view Primetime 585 talk with the champs here.

Taking the Class B championship was Greece Arcadia. The Titans finished with 77.8 points with H-FL earning second place with 75.40 points. Athena came in third with 72.30 points. You can watch Primetime 585’s interview with Arcadia here.

Class C1 was the closest competition of the day. Aquinas won with 79.55 points while Midlakes came in second with 78.60 points. Le Roy took third.

Letchworth won Class C2 and the overall Class C title to represent Section V at the state championships. Letchworth finished with 84.20 points while Red Jacket came in second with 81.30 points.

Full results can be found here.

The state championships will be held on Sunday, November 5th in Binghamton.