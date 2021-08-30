Experienced UPrep football team looking to build on success

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After missing out on the playoffs last season due to tiebreakers, the UPrep football team looks it has the players to leave no question as to where they stand this year.

The Griffins finished 5-1 last year but missed out on the condensed four-team Section V playoff. Now, they’re hungry to prove that last year was no fluke and get to the next level.

Clyde Davis Jr. is back behind center for his third year as a starter. You might have read about Davis Jr. as the local quarterback who was born with just two fingers on his left hand.

But now, he’s just simply one of the top single-callers in the area, receiving DIII interest from local schools and trying to lead his team to a title.

“It’s amazing because you didn’t expect to be here already. It’s amazing because I’m so happy with myself with what I’ve done already,” said Davis Jr. “I’m just waiting for more things to come and greatness.”

“The kid I met at first, he became the quarterback because he was a smart kid,” said head coach Isiah Young, who calls Davis Jr. another coach on the field. “He knew the offense, knew where everybody was supposed to be, and could really help adjust kids and teach them as well.”

“He’s progressed strength-wise, arm strength, and just his overall ability in playing the position,” adds Young.

His top target this year will be Jordan Jackson, a fellow senior who recently committed to play Division I FCS football at Central Connecticut State.

“It feels good for all the hard work to pay off but the job’s not done,” said Jackson, who highlighted the honesty from the Central Connecticut coaching staff as one of his main reasons to commit. “I’ve still got to keep working and get better day-by-day.”

“He’s a gamechanger. He’s the type of kid that you get the ball in his hands, or near the ball, he’s going to make a play one way or the other,” said Young. “Defensively, he gets around the ball and he makes a lot of plays for us. I’m very excited to see what he does for us this year and then in the future at Central Connecticut.”

Jackson is the first player from UPrep to commit to a Division I school to play football, but he’s more focused on winning the team its first sectional championship.

“I just want to win. Whatever I can do to help the team win, that’s what I’ll do, do my part here and there,” said Jackson. “I just want to walk away with a championship.”

UPrep starts its season on Friday, September 3rd on the road against Penfield, the only team to beat them last season.