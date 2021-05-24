Evanetski powers Brighton softball to win over Thomas

The Bruins senior blasts a homer and two triples in the win

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Cassidy Evanetski had a monster day at the plate going 5-5 with a home run, two triples, and five total RBI’s in Brighton’s 18-4 win over Thomas.

The Bruins were down 2-1 heading into the second inning when Sophie Zhou hit an RBI-double to tie the game at 2. Evanetski then gave the Bruins a 4-2 lead with a monster homer to center.

And what a beaut of a homer it was by Cassidy Evanetski.

Anna Bello was able to cut the deficit to one with a standup RBI triple and the Titans scored another on an infield single to tie it at 4. But the Bruins took over from there, scoring the next 14 runs to get the big win.

Brighton moves to 13-2 with the win while Thomas falls to 11-4 with the loss.