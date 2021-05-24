Evanetski powers Brighton softball to win over Thomas

High School Sports

The Bruins senior blasts a homer and two triples in the win

Posted: / Updated:

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) Cassidy Evanetski had a monster day at the plate going 5-5 with a home run, two triples, and five total RBI’s in Brighton’s 18-4 win over Thomas.

The Bruins were down 2-1 heading into the second inning when Sophie Zhou hit an RBI-double to tie the game at 2. Evanetski then gave the Bruins a 4-2 lead with a monster homer to center.

Anna Bello was able to cut the deficit to one with a standup RBI triple and the Titans scored another on an infield single to tie it at 4. But the Bruins took over from there, scoring the next 14 runs to get the big win.

Brighton moves to 13-2 with the win while Thomas falls to 11-4 with the loss.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss