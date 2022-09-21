Evan Brock rushed for 291 yards and four touchdowns in first game playing running back

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Heading into the high school football season, Rush-Henrietta had to figure out how to replace star running back, Jayden Scott, who is now a Division One wrestler at the University of North Carolina.

In the Royal Comets season opener, senior Evan Brock had 291 rushing yards and four touchdowns. It took all of one game to find a player fill the shoes of Scott.

It was an impressive stat line for Brock in Week 1, but the senior gave credit elsewhere.

“I have a great offensive live,” said Brock.

In Rush-Henrietta’s Week 1 42-41 win over Pittsford, the Royal Comet senior had several long runs where he would punish the defense with his physical play. The continued success only made him hungry for more.

“It’s a good feeling,” said Brock. “It gives you a lot of adrenaline. It makes you want to get the ball the next play and do the same exact thing.”

In a game where Brock rushed for nearly 300 yards, he quickly earned the respect of his teammates.

“I think he’s a dog,” said sophomore quarterback Jackson Koppers. “I don’t really say much to him when he’s playing because I just know that he knows what he has to do and when he has to do it he’ll do it.”

Brock was the quarterback for Rush-Henrietta last year but the coaching staff felt that with his skillset he would be better off at running back.

“He plays with a great, great motor,” said head coach Joe Montesano. “He’s a big thick kid. He’s got great balance. He’s a very good shortstop in baseball.”

Rush-Henrietta is more than just the Evan Brock show. The Royal Comets team have over 28 seniors. All that experience and leadership has this team on track to surpass their 3-5 record from a season ago.

“You know you’re talking about kids that have been in the RH football program for a lot of years,” said Montesano. “The standards and the expectations they understand it and know it.”

Although the season is young, Brock said he has a good idea of what this team is made of.

“I learned we have some dogs on this team,” said Brock.

The Royal Comets hold a 2-1 record and will hit the road to take on Penfield on Friday, September 23rd.