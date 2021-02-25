ER girls, Monroe boys score impressive wins

East Rochester 61, Clyde-Savannah 42

Samantha Lewis scored 22 points and Lily Funk added 19 as the Bombers rolled to a home win Wednesday night.

Funk had 13 in the first quarter alone, helping ER to a 20-12 lead after eight minutes. A 7-0 individual run by Lewis built the lead to 15. The Bombers kept adding on and got in front by as much as 28 in the second half before easing off the gas.

East Rochester won their second in a row and improved to 7-1. The Eagles were led by Jaida Larson with 21 points, but dropped to 5-2.

Monroe 65, Franklin 47

JaH’meir Speed paced the Red Jackets with 19 points as Monroe pulled away in the second half for a win on Alexander Street.

Monroe led by only three at the half and it was 31-30 in the third quarter, but the Jackets scored the next nine points to take control. The Quakers were never closer than eight points down from there.

Amariyon Johnson added 15 points for Monroe. Davion Jones scored 13 while Ty’Jayh Cole and Devante Conyers chipped in with 12 apiece.

Khalil Cotton topped all scorers with 23 points for Franklin. The Quakers had a two game win streak snapped and fell to 2-5. Monroe is now 5-1.