EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The East Rochester/Gananda football team had their most succesful season in school history last year, winning their first secitonal title since 2012 and making the state semis for the first time in program history.

Now, they’ll try and do it again with a new head coach.

With the retirement of Brian Touranjoe, Tim Rose takes the reigns. Rose been a teacher at East Rochester for the last five years and was an assistant with the team last season. That’s helping ease the transition with this year’s team.

“They know well, I know a lot of the kids well,” said Rose. “So it builds that trust that’s already there so it’s not just completely somebody new that they don’t know. It’s coming in with years of knowing these kids already and knowing their personalities and building that relationship with them.”

“He’s been awesome. He’s been on us about our grades and the weight room and all that,” said senior Jordan Richards, a third-year starter at left tackle. “He put in a lot of practices prior to the preseason throughout the spring which was good for the team to come together.”

He is tasked with replacing QB Carter Lathrop and four starting offensive lineman. Brayden Dohse is stepping in under center and he’ll be aided by the return of athletic wide reciever Manny Sepulveda, who is receiving interest at the DI level for both football and track and field. The senior won a state title last year in the triple jump.

“Manny is such a unique athlete and is such a great kid. He puts his heart and soul into everything,” said Rose. “He’s a kid that anytime we get the ball to him, he has the chance to take it the distance.”

The Bombers will also be experienced on defense, with nine starters returning from last year.

“With a lot of those same pieces coming back, they understand what it takes to win,” said Rose. “They understand the effort that you’ve got to put in everyday at practice, the focus that you have to have everyday. They’ve responded to that. Then bringing the younger guys that are new on the team along with them as well and teaching them, this is how it’s done and this is our expectation, to be able to hopefully have that same success as last year.”

The Bombers stress that this year’s team is different from last season’s historic one, though they’re hoping to replicate that success.

“It gives us a lot of motivation. You don’t want to fall short of something that you just accomplished and getting back to back would be awesome,” said Richards. “We’re just trying to keep the same energy and just do it again, that’s our goal.”

“We’re excited for sure, but we know that without hard work it’s not going to happen,” said Sepulveda. “We’re here everyday making sure what we did last year, we can do it again this year.”

ER/Gananda will open their season on Saturday, September 3rd against Vertus. It will be the Warriors’ first-ever varsity football game.