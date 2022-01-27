Ellie Bergin’s 27 points pushes Sutherland past Thomas

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Ellie Bergin’s game winning floater with 3.7 seconds remaining pushed Sutherland past Thomas to win 52-50.

The first quarter was dominated by the Knights holding the Titans to just seven points. Behind Bergin’s 12 first half points, Sutherland took a 26-18 lead. Thomas would fight back in the third quarter cutting the deficit to just 37-35 heading into the fourth quarter.

In the final frame, it was a back and fourth game down the stretch. Thomas’ Mady Kelly would hit a layup with 7.4 seconds left to tie the game up at 50. On the ensuing possession, Bergin maneuvered through the defense and knocked down a floater for the game winning bucket.

Annie Dodge of Sutherland chipped in 12 points. Kelly led the way for Thomas with 14 points while her teammates Ella Wambach and Teagan Baylor both had 10 points.

Sutherland advanced to 10-3 on the season and will hit the road to take on Athena on Friday, January 28th. Thomas will travel to Irondequoit the same evening.