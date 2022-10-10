Unique Jackson scored two total touchdown to lead the Inventors to an elusive victory. (AJ Feldman/WROC)

Jackson scored two total touchdown to lead the Inventors to an elusive victory

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Edison Tech football team, which is merged with five other RCSD schools, had not won a game since 2019 entering Saturday. Unique Jackson made sure that was going to change.

In their 20-14 victory over Section III’s Nottingham, the senior running back did it all. On offense, he ran for 103 yards on 16 carries and the Inventor’s only offensive touchdown. He also ran in a two-point conversion.

On defense, he returned a fumble 30 yards for a touchdown, then caught a crucial 4th-quarter interception.

Nottingham got the ball back for one final try and the game-winning score, but once again Jackson was there to save the day.

With just one second left, Nottingham threw a pass into the end zone from 17 yards out which Jackson swatted away to secure the Inventor’s first victory in three years.

A do-it-all day that was more than enough to be our Player of the Week.