Boys Basketball: Edison Tech 63, East 59

The Inventors used a stong third quarter to earn a statement win over East on their home court.

Edison Tech outscored the Eagles 21-5 in the third quarter after trailing by nine at the half. Things evened back up late, as the game was tied at 59 with less than a minute to play.

Tyler Bethea hit two clutch free throws with 12 seconds to play, giving his team the win.

Davijon Lipscomb led the way for the Inventors, scoring 25 points. Jabari Johnson added twelve points while Chris Taggart had eleven.

Quentin-Gordon Smith had a team-high 16 points for East, while Zion Parson scored 15. Kollin McCullough and Micah Johnson each had ten.

Edison Tech (5-1) will be back in action on Sunday when they take on Horseheads at the Bishop Kearney Holiday Showcase.

East (4-2) will play Buffalo’s East High on Saturday at the BK Showcase.

Girls Basketball: Odyssey/Athena 78, Arcadia/Olympia 62

Odyssey/Athena won the first of two battles for Greece this season as they scored 27 points in the second quarter to pull away.

This is the first year that each Greece school has paired up with another for girls basketball. Odyssey/Athena is the Thunder, while Arcadia/Olympia is the Lightning.

Odyssey/Athena jumped out to a 13-10 lead after the first quarter, then both teams shined offensively as the Thunder led 40-30 at halftime. Trinity Johnson had nine of her 19 points in the second quarter for Odyssey/Athena.

After an even third quarter which saw the Thunder stay in front 57-47, Asia Philip closed out the game with eleven points in the fourth quarter to give Odyssey/Athena the win. She finished with 15 points for the game.

Mariah Freeman led the way for all scorers, netting 20 points. Freshman Julianna Bates also hit double figures, scoring 13 points.

Shania Estrich led the way for the Lightning, scoring 18 points. Ava Taylor and Maddy Kielkowicz each had eleven points, while Aimee Turner scored nine.

Odyssey/Athena (2-2) will travel to Mendon on Monday while Arcadia/Olympia will travel to Sutherland on the same evening.