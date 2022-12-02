ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Inventors closed the game on a 15-5 run to defeat the Knights 62-59.

With less than a minute remaining, Tyler Betha drove to the rim and kissed a layup off the glass to tie the game up at 59. An Edison Tech free throw and late bucket from Jabric Larkins put the finishing touches on an Inventor win.

Betha led the way for Edison Tech with 16 points and three triples. Chris Taggart pitched in three three-pointers himself to go along with 15 points.

Ian Metcalfe led McQuaid with 16 points while Casey Montesano added 10 points.

Edison Tech (2-1) will hit the road and take on Wilson on Tuesday, November 6th. McQuiad (0-1) will look to get back on track against East at home the same evening.