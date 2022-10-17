ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Amari Young of East/World of Inquiry had a monster day on the ground on Thursday night as the Eagles raced past Athena in the second half, earning him our Player of the Week honors.

The senior finished with 21 carries for 227 yards and 5 touchdowns in East’s 54-26 win. Athena led 19-13 in the second quarter as the Eagles turned it on from there.

The Eagles are 7-0 on the season and are the favorites in Class A2 and are ranked 8th in the latest state rankings. They’re also 5th in our local large school rankings.