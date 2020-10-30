Eastridge’s Delves scores a pair as Lancers top Greece Odyssey

Eastridge able to break through once wind was at their backs

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Stirling Delves scored both goals for the Lancers as Eastridge moved to 4-4 on the season with a 2-0 win.

The wind was howling all night long, which kept the Lancers at bay in the first half. However, once Eastridge got the wind at their backs for the second half they dominated play.

Delves scored the first goal with a long blast outside the box with just over 20 minutes to play.

The second goal was set up by Alaadin Ali who worked his way around two defenders and fired off a left-footed shot. His shot hit the post, but careened right to Delves who scored the insurance goal.

Eastridge outshot the Leopards 19-0 with seven shots on goal.