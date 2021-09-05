Eastridge, Penfield notch convincing boys soccer wins

Eastridge 5, World of Inquiry/Edison/Franklin/SOTA 1

After missing the 2020 soccer season due to RCSD canceling all fall sports, the Griffins were back on the pitch for their first game of the year. City schools did play against themselves in the spring in short field games, but this was a welcomed day and once again a return to normalcy.

Unfortunately, the Lancers did not welcome the Griffins back with a friendly smile but instead with a controlling performance.

Jameson Callahan-Styles opened the scoring on a penalty kick in the 17th minute. The Lancers got goals in the first half by Jah Allen and a beautiful free-kick from Denis Martinez Osorio to lead 3-0 at the half.

Trevari Hamer and Alaadin Ali scored in the second half for Eastridge, while Asad Abdi netted the lone goal for WOIS in the loss.

Penfield 7, Greece Athena 1

The defending Class AA champs are proving that they will be a handful once again this season, as they dominated Athena from start to finish.

Gibson Spector scored the first two goals of the game for the Patriots, the first with his left foot in the box and the second off his head from a Cristiano Mounnarat free-kick cross.

Mounnarat scored the third goal of the game with a booming blast from his left foot in the 16th minute.

Shane McMillan scored twice, once at the end of the first half and once to start the second. Spector completed his hat-trick in the second half while Zach Shores finished the scoring for the Patriots.

The Patriots are now 2-0 on the season and will look to make it three against Churchville-Chili on Wednesday.