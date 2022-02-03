Eastridge moves to 14-1 with wild win over Athena

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — The Lancers spoiled Athena’s senior night with a thrilling 78-76 win in front of an enthusiastic packed crowd on Wednesday night.

The two teams jumped out to a high-scoring start, as Eastridge led 22-20 after the first quarter. The scoring would slow down in the second as the Lancers led 41-35 at halftime.

In the third, the game was tied up at 50 with a minute left in the quarter when Eastridge exploded for the final nine points of the frame. They would pick up the first three in the fourth to take a 62-53 lead early in the final quarter

The Trojans would chip away at the lead, with Frankie Oropeza hitting two three-pointers, the latter which cut the deficit to 69-66 with 2:23 left in the game.

With just over a minute left in the game, trailing 71-69, Athena’s Terrell Wilson was wide open underneath on an inbounds play and put in a layup to tie the game at 71. However, Emmanuel Leftenant raced down the court and converted a three-point play to put the Lancers up 74-71.

Eastridge led 76-74 with about ten seconds remaining when Leftenant made a layup for a four-point lead. Athena’s James Reaves, Jr. quickly answered with a bucket of his own with three seconds remaining to make it 78-76.

The Lancers threw the ball past halfcourt to try and ice the game, but the ball was stolen by Athena. However, by the time the ball was corralled and sent up the court to Oropeza to try and win the game, time had expired.

Four players scored at least 17 points for the Lancers, with Manny Torres leading the way with 22 points. Caquan Wester and Cordell Young each had 19 while Leftenant had 17.

James Reaves, Jr. led all scorers with 24 points while Khorie Reaves had 14 points and Izaiah Stewart had thirteen. Oropeza had eleven points, nine of them coming from behind the three-point line.

Eastridge (14-1) has won five games in a row and will travel to Arcadia on Friday. Athena (9-6) will look to snap out of a 1-3 stretch with a win at Sutherland on the same evening.