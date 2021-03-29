Eastridge girls volleyball stays undefeated in dramatic fashion

Spencerport put up a strong fight but fell in the fifth set

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — The Lancers entered Monday night’s contest with Spencerport undefeated. They remained that way after the match, but it wasn’t easy by any stretch of the imagination.

It seemed as if Eastridge would cruise to victory, winning the first two sets 25-14 and 25-23.

But the Rangers fought back in the third with a 25-23 win and rode the momentum to a convincing 25-9 win in the fourth set.

The Lancers regained their focus and led 18-14 in the decisive final set. However, Spencerport rallied once again and took a 22-21 lead. Eastridge called timeout and whatever was said in the huddle seemed to work. The Lancers racked up the final four points of the match to stay undefeated and move to 7-0 on the season.

They’ll look to stay undefeated when they take on Pittsford Mendon on Wednesday.