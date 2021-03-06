Eastridge, Fairport, Mercy get wins on final day of regular season action

BOYS BASKETBALL
Eastridge 87, Olympia 63
Mykael Miller netted 33 points on senior day, with 23 in the second half, to lead the Lancers to a 24-point win in their regular season finale.
Eastridge will attempt to defend their sectional title after a 7-4 regular season while Olympia’s season comes to a close with a 3-7 record.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Eastridge 41, Arcadia 29
The Lancers ended their season on a high-note with a twelve point victory over Arcadia.
Eastridge wraps up their season with a 2-8 record while Arcadia concludes a difficult season at 0-9.
Mercy 72, East 64
The Monarchs trailed after the first, second, and third quarters but a strong final frame gave Mercy an eight-point victory.
Down 53-48 heading into the fourth, the Monarchs opened the quarter on a 6-0 run for their first lead of the second half and never looked back.
Mercy finishes the regular season at 9-3 while East falls to 7-4.
Fairport 62, Hilton 50
Tied at 38 heading into the fourth, the Red Raiders turned it on down the stretch to top Hilton by 12.
After a Mallory Heise bucket for the Cadets tied the game at 40, Fairport went on a 7-0 run. Five of those points came from Bella Pucci, who tallied 17 on the night.
Ella Meabon had a game-high 27 points, including a three-point play with just over a minute remaining up 54-48 to put the game on ice.
Fairport heads to sectionals with a 9-3 record while Hilton ends their season at 2-8.