Eastridge ends half-century sectional drought with win over Irondequoit

One of the biggest rivalries in Section V had one of the biggest payoffs of the season, as No. 3 Eastridge won their first sectional title since 1964, defeating top-ranked, cross-town rival Irondequoit 52-43.

Earlier in the season, the Eagles defeated the Lancers 75-59, but Eastridge was ready for revenge. The Lancers held Irondequoit to five points in the first quarter, a sign of things to come.

Eastridge led most of the second half, until Irondequoit secured their first lead of the game 40-39 late in the fourth quarter. The Lancers surged ahead to win their first sectional championship since 1964.

“We always said we were going to make history, so it was huge we got the chance to do it tonight,” said senior guard Tony Arnold. “We went from a 2-19 season to a sectional championship my senior year, so it feels unreal.”

That surreal feeling is felt throughout the team, especially for the seniors who have seen the program turn around before their eyes.

“It’s what I dreamed about, what my team dreamed about,” said senior guard Jalen Rose Hannah. “We’ve grown as players and as men, 56 years to be exact. When we go back to school on Monday it’s going to be a party.”