Eastridge was Section V’s big winner at the NYSPHSAA cheerleading championship on Saturday at RIT.

The Lancers took home the Co-Ed division title with a final score of 84.93 points, competing against 2019 state champion Webster Thomas. The Titans finished second in the Co-Ed division with a final score of 82.63 points.

Hilton and Victor placed fourth and fifth in Division 1 Large respectively. Fairport finished fifth in the Division I Small category, while Avon took fourth in Division 2 Small.