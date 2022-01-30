Eastridge and Schroeder boys basketball notch impressive wins

Eastridge 87 Schroeder 62

Eastridge picked up its fourth straight win with a 25-point victory over Brighton.

The Lancers led just 32-28 at the half but exploded for 55 points in the second half. Eastridge built up a 58-46 lead heading into the fourth quarter and cruised to the win from there.

Eastridge (13-1) will travel to Athena on Wednesday while Brighton (10-4) will travel to Fairport on the same night.

Schroeder 71 Sutherland 68

Benjamin Carey knocked down the game winning three with 5.6 seconds remaining to push the Warriors past the Knights 71-68.

Schroeder dominated the first half taking a 38-25 point lead lead into the halftime. Giovanni Schillaci was scorching hot from behind the arc knocking down five three’s through two quarters.

Sutherland chipped away at the lead in the third quarter making it a 56-46 game heading into the final frame. In the fourth, Sam Pisanelli became aggressive scoring 10 of his team-high 24 points in the last eight minutes of action.

After a pair of Pisanelli free throws tied the game at 68, Carey came off a pick-and-roll and hit a dagger to ice the game.

Schillaci led all scorers with 30 points while Care chipped in 16. Sutherland’s Everett Wilcox added 15 points with 11 coming in the second half.

Schroeder (9-4) will host Gates Chili on Wednesday while Sutherland (8-6) will face Batavia at home the same evening.