Amari Young led the way with five touchdowns for the Eagles

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — East/WOIS outscored Athena 27-7 in the second half to take down the Trojans on Thursday night.

Athena jumped out to a 6-0 lead early in the first quarter after Jayden Rapp punched it in down on the goal line. Later in the frame, Rapp found Connor Osier in the back of the end zone putting the Trojans on top 12-0.

With over nine minutes left in the second quarter, Amari Young scored from four yards out to put the Eagles on the board 12-6. Less than two minutes later, Anthony Diaz returned an Athena punt 70 yards to the house to give their first lead of the game.

On 2nd and goal from the 1 yard line with 3:24 left in the half, Rapp ran in his second rushing touchdown of the game giving Athena a 19-13 lead. On the ensuing drive, Zymier Jackson connected with Kelvin Shepherd for a 62-yard bomb retaking the lead 20-19.

With 17 seconds left in the half, the Trojans lined up for a 35-yard kick. However, it was blocked and the Eagles returned it for a 82-yard touchdown taking a 27-19 lead into the break.

Young led the way for the Eagles with a staggering five rushing touchdowns.

East/WOIS (7-0) will finish up their regular season on the road at Olympia/Odyssey on Thursday, October 13th. Athena (4-3) will host Churchville-Chili on Friday, October 21st for their regular season finale.