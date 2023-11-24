CICERO, N.Y. (WROC) — Despite bouncing back after an early deficit, East/World of Inquiry saw their season come to an end on Friday night as they fell 43-20 to Whitesboro (III) in the Class A state semifinals.

The Warriors scored on their first two possessions of the game, each on rushing touchdowns from their quarterback Kyle Meier, to lead 14-0.

However, the Eagles fought back. Quamere Reynolds ran in a short touchdown at the start of the second quarter to cut the lead to 14-6. The extra point was blocked.

With four minutes to go in the half, Ervin Wiggins Jr. ran in a two-yard touchdown to make it 14-12. But that was the closest the Eagles would get.

Meier ran in a one-yard quarterback sneak as time expired in the first half to make it 21-12 at the break.

The Warriors got the ball back to start the third half after recovering an onside kick, which they chose to do after a penalty on the Eagles moved the kickoff up to start the half.

Whitesboro wasted no time cashing in as Meier connected with Tony Dorozynski for a 22-yard touchdown on fourth and shot, pushing the lead to 29-12.

Meier ran in two more touchdowns to finish with five on the day before East got on the board one last time. Zymier Jackson connected with Wiggins for a 48-yard touchdown to make the final score 43-20.

East/WOIS finishes the season with a 12-1 record and their first Section V title since 2005. They were in the state semifinals for the first time since 1996. The Eagles have never reached the state title game.

Whitesboro (12-1) will take on Somers (I) in the Class A championship game on Friday, December 2nd.