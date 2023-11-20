ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — East captured the 2023 Eddie Meath All-Star Game with a 21-6 victory.

West got the game’s first touchdown in the second quarter when Gates-Chili’s Jonathan Vance ran in a QB sneak for a 6-0 lead.

East answered late in the quarter when HF-L’s Matt Meachem connected with Schroeder’s Gavin Horton for an eight-yard touchdown on fourth down to make it 7-6.

East scored another touchdown on fourth down in the third quarter when Schroeder’s Drew Hilfiker hooked up with Irondequoit’s Isaiah Ballard for a 28-yard touchdown to push the lead to 14-6.

The East seniors scored the final touchdown of the game when Victor’s Jameson Ricigliano scored a 26-yard rushing touchdown to make the final score 21-6.

The game raised funds for Golisano Children’s Hospital.

