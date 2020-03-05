East strong: East, Eastridge, Northeast Douglass all win sectional semis

(1) East 61, (5) Sutherland 55

The top-seeded Eagles punched their ticket to the sectional final with a six-point win over the Knights.

East led 47-38 after three quarters, but Sutherland went on a 9-1 run to pull within one. A free throw and a Zecharia Harris-Scott turnaround J extended the East lead back to 56-52.

In the final 20 seconds, Ben DiGiovanni made a putback to cut the deficit to three points. Sutherland got no closer.

East proved their spot at the top of Class A2, ending the game with a Harris-Scott dunk.

(7) NE Douglass 71, (3) Wayne 68

The Panthers pulled off an upset, defeating the Eagles by three points in a game that came down to the wire. The teams were tied up at 46 entering the fourth quarter.

Douglass went on a 7-0 run, made up of layups by Lamar Lovelace, Nicolas Jeanty, and Adonis Flagler along with a free throw by Trynzeir Parker.

They never lost the lead, but Flagler had to hit two free throws late to keep the margin at three. Wayne had a three to tie at the buzzer, but missed.

Wayne and East will meet for the Class A2 championship Saturday night at Blue Cross Arena. The tip is scheduled for 5pm.

(3) Eastridge 56, (2) Leadership 38

Tony Arnold scored 20 points as the Lancers spent most of the second half pulling away in their Class A1 semifinal at Schroeder Wednesday night.

Eastridge led 21-18 at the break, but scored the first five points to open up an eight point advantage. After Leadership pulled within 26-22, the Lancers ran off 11 of the next 13 points to grab the game with both hands. It was 39-28 after three quarters.

The first four minutes of the fourth was 13-5 in Eastridge’s favor. From there, the Lancers offensive possessions were mostly Arnold dribbling out the shot clock while he and his teammates celebrated.

Jalen Rose Hannah added 14 for Eastridge and Percy Robinson scored 12 points.

Eastridge will get their cross town rivals from Irondequoit in the Class A1 final Saturday night at Blue Cross Arena. The Eagles staged an incredible rally, finishing on a 13-0 run to nip Mendon 53-51 in the other A1 semifinal Wednesday.

If the Lancers get the win over Irondequoit, it will be their first sectional title since 1964. Tip time is scheduled for 7pm.