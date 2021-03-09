East Rochester’s Lewis is Player of the Week

The unique sports season has helped bring about a unique Player of the Week. This week’s honoree is the first ever to be noted for successes from two sports in the same week.

East Rochester junior Samantha Lewis had two more quality performances on the basketball court last week. She scored 27 points over two games and had a double-double on Thursday as the bombers clinched the top seed in the Class C1 playoffs.

In addition, Lewis won the shot put and was part of the winning 4×400 relay team at indoor track sectionals over the weekend. The variety of athletic success was more than enough to be Player of the Week.