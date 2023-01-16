Lilly Funk celebrates after her teammate Aniyah Eldridge sinks a three-pointer in East Rochester’s win over Pembroke. (AJ Feldman/WROC)

EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — East Rochester got rolling in the third quarter and used a big run to get past Pembroke 57-41 on Monday night.

Pembroke came out strong against the two-time defending sectional champs, leading 14-8 after the first quarter and 23-17 at halftime.

But the Bombers found their groove in the third, going on an 18-2 run midway through the frame to build a lead they would not relinquish. The Bombers led 41-33 after the third quarter and cruised to victory from there.

Emma Romach and Lily Funk each had 15 points to lead East Rochester. Zarriah Eldridge and Aaliyah Carmichael both had six points while Aniyah Eldrige, Gianna Romach, and Lebria Hickman all had five points.

Olivia Breeden led the Dragons in scoring with twelve points. Elle Peterson had ten points and six rebounds, Carly Cerasani also had ten points, while Karli Houseknecht filled up the box score with three points, six rebounds, and five steals.

East Rochester (8-3) will look for its third straight win as they welcome Lyons to their gym on Wednesday.

Pembroke (4-8) will try and snap a four-game losing streak when they host Elba on Tuesday.