Teddy Emmings had 20 points and 12 rebounds in ER’s win over Gananda. (AJ Feldman/WROC)

EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Leading by five at halftime, East Rochester stormed past Gananda in the second half to take a 69-44 win over their rivals.

The two schools team up together on the football field however square off against each other in other sports.

East Rochester led 28-23 at the half but stormed out in the third quarter on a 9-0 run. The Bombers led 47-35 after the third quarter after Cohyn Reisman sunk a three-pointer for the Blue Panthers, beating the buzzer.

However, the fourth quarter was all Bombers as they outscored their opponent 22-9 in the frame.

Teddy Emmings led East Rochester with 20 points and twelve rebounds. Sam Tanner added 18 points while Eli Tanner chipped in with 12 points and six assists.

East Rochester (5-4) will look to build on its three-game winning streak when they travel to Williamson on Wednesday. Gananda (5-4) will be back in action on the same evening on the road against Sodus.