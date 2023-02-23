EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Zarriah Eldridge and Emma Romach each scored 16 points leading (8) East Rochester to a comfortable 68-46 win over (9) Avon in a Class C1 first-round game at ER Wednesday night.

The Bombers ran off 14 straight points in the final three minutes of the first quarter to take a 20-7 lead and never looked back. The cushion bulged to 40-17 at the half.

Avon opened the second half on an 8-2 spurt and seemed poised to climb back in the contest. However, back-to-back threes by Romach and Zarriah’s younger sister Aniyah pushed the deficit back over 20 points and the Braves were never again a threat.

Aniyah Eldridge finished with 14 points while Lily Funk added 11 for East Rochester. The Bombers lived up to the nickname, making eight three-pointers before halftime.

East Rochester improved to 14-7 and will face top-seeded Canisteo-Greenwood in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Avon finished the season at 13-8.