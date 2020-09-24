East Rochester ready to finally defend their sectional title

EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Last year, the East Rochester boys soccer team was ranked number one in the state for most of the season and was undefeated leading up to a sectional title. But the biggest concern this summer wasn’t pressure or expectations, it was whether or not they’d have a season.

“Leading up to that was a lot of nervous nights,” says senior midfielder Max Wagner. “I’ve put in so much work it would be so tragic if we didn’t have a season here.”

The Bombers are back on the field, about a month later than usual, and with a few changes to keep everyone safe.

“The kids get here early. We check them in with a temperature check and I make sure everyone has a mask. We keep them on during warmups,” says head coach Mike Domm. “We’re just following all the rules so we can stay healthy, the kids don’t get COVID, and we can play the season.”

While many things will be very different about this year’s soccer season, expect at least one to remain the same— the dominance of brothers Chuck and Russ Domm on the soccer field. Last year, Chuck led all Section V players with 35 goals and his brother Russ led all players with 32 assists.

“In the back of my mind, I always know where Chuck is on the field,” says senior midfielder Russ Domm. “Whenever he’s up top, I always just play ball to him, he goes to work and puts the ball in the net.”

“When he’s on the field I just feel that we’re a stronger team. I can get the ball more and get it back to him,” says senior striker Chuck Dumm. “Because with him, I feel like I’m in my childhood, kicking the ball around. We’re going to do some great things.”

Two years ago the Bombers lost in the sectional championship game and redeemed that lost last season. But they won’t get a chance to take that next step this year, as state championships have been canceled.

“We really wanted to get that state championship up. It’s very disappointing, I was really upset when I heard that,” says Chuck Domm. “But it’s okay because sectional championships stay on the wall forever and as long as we can accomplish that and dominate our games, I’ll be happy with that.”

The Bombers begin their title defense next Saturday against North Rose.