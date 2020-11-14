East Rochester, Pittsford Sutherland field hockey win to advance to sectional championship game

East Rochester celebrates their 2-1 win over Pittsford Mendon in the Class B/C semifinals. (AJ Feldman/ WROC)

Bombers upset Vikings to advance to first title game in four years

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Class B/C final is set as Pittsford Sutherland will host East Rochester in the sectional championship game on Tuesday, November 17th.

(3) East Rochester 2, (2) Pittsford Mendon 1

In the regular season, East Rochester defeated Pittsford Mendon for the first time in nine years. Friday night, they proved it was no fluke winning 2-1 in the semifinals.

The Bombers struck first, as Samara Skully scored on an assist from Sam Lewis to give East Rochester a 1-0 lead after the first quarter.

Early in the second quarter, Mendon’s Elizabeth Calamel found the back of the net to make it 1-1.

The game would remain tied until the third quarter when Sam Lewis blasted one in off of a corner assisted by Leah Griffith and Gillian Weltman to put the Bombers in front.

East Rochester would hold the lead for the rest of the game as Madelin Eaton made 16 saves on the night to secure the win.

(1) Pittsford Sutherland 3, (4) Brighton 0

The Barons kept things close early, but the Knights were able to pull away in the second half for a 3-0 win.

Both teams were scoreless in the first half as Brighton’s Abby Schaal was able to fend off a handful of Sutherland shots.

The Knights broke through in the third quarter as Catherine Reeder scored on a penalty stroke with 11:45 left in the quarter.

Sutherland would strike again as Izzy Simeus gave the Knights a 2-0 lead with 7:21 remaining in the game. Ava Bleier added the exclamation point for the 3-0 win.

Pittsford Sutherland will host East Rochester on Tuesday, November 17th at 5:30 p.m. for the Class B/C Championship Game.