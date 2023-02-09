EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Behind dominant defensive effort, the East Rochester girls were able to defend homecourt and defeat Clyde-Savannah 49-22. With the win, the Bombers won the Wayne County league championship.

It was a low-scoring game in the first half as East Rochester held a 17-9 lead into halftime. After the break, the fireworks came via Emma Romach with three triples all from the left corner to help break the game open.

Romach led all scorers with 14 points to go along with four three-pointers while Zarriah Eldridge was right behind her with 12 points. For Clyde-Savannah, Taylor Carnevale scored all of her team-high eight points in the third quarter.

East Rochester (13-6) will have their regular season finale at Byron-Bergen next Wednesday, February 15th. Clyde-Savannah (11-7) will look to get back on track on the road against Rochester Prep on Monday, February 13th.