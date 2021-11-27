East Rochester/Gananda’s season ends with state semifinal loss

East Rochester/Gananda quarterback Carter Lathrop is consoled by his teammates after the Bombers’ loss in the state semifinals. (AJ Feldman/WROC)

CICERO, N.Y. (WROC) — The most successful season in East Rochester/Gananda football history came to a close Saturday afternoon with a 39-18 loss to Chenango Forks.

In their first ever trip to the state semifinals, the Bombers came out slow as the Blue Devils pulled out to a 21-0 lead midway through the second quarter lead thanks to three rushing touchdowns by Zander Arnold.

“They’re big up front so it’s tough to run the ball against them. We’ve been balanced all year and we just couldn’t run the ball very well,” said head ER/G head coach Brian Touranjoe.

However with just over three minutes left in the first half, East Rochester/Gananda found life with their aerial attack. A long pass from Carter Lathrop to Manny Sepulveda got the Bombers into the red zone at the 12-yard line. Then after a penalty backed them up to the 17, Lathrop hit Miles Caviness over the middle of the field to make it 21-6 at the half.

In the third quarter, the Bombers once again found success through the air with a long touchdown to Sepulveda cut the deficit to 21-12.

Backed up at their own 10-yard line, the Blue Devils went on a long drive early in the fourth quarter. Arnold did most of the work and punched in his 4th touchdown to increase their lead to 27-12.

“I’m proud of the guys, they fought. I told them at halftime that they’ve got 24 minutes to go after it and in that third quarter they kind of showed what they were made of a little bit. We just ran out of gas and couldn’t punch one in,” said Touranjoe.

The Bombers threw an interception on their next drive which led to a Dubbs Haqq touchdown to seal the game. Each team would score another touchdown late in regulation, with the Bombers scoring on a 39-yard run by Adrian Letta. That made the final 39-18.

“What they’ve done all year, the camaraderie and the belief and how far they’ve come, it’s been a historic season for our school, the most wins ever, the farthest we got,” said Touranjoe. “To get a taste of it, maybe next time we’ll try to get another step or two farther.”

East Rochester/Gananda’s season ends with a 12-1 record, the most in program history.