East Rochester/Gananda’s Chaunsey Gilbert is our Player of the Week

Senior running back scores three times in Bombers' big win on Saturday night

EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sectionals are right around the corner for football and this week’s winner has his team peaking at just the right time.

Chaunsey Gilbert was dynamite out of the backfield in East Rochester/Gananda’s 28-15 win over Wayne on Saturday night

The senior running back had 136 rushing yards and three touchdowns to pace the 7-0 Bombers.

It was a great crossover matchup, the Bombers the top team in Class C with Wayne entering at 4-1 in Class B action.

East Rochester/Gananda remains undefeated and is ranked 5th in the state in part thanks to Gilbert’s shifty running and big-game contributions.