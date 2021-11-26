East Rochester/Gananda ready for first-ever state semifinal trip

EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —The East Rochester Gananda Bombers is farther than they’ve ever gone before as they’ll play in their first-ever state semifinal game on Saturday.

The Bombers made it here with an upset of Medina last week, the top team in the state rankings.

On Saturday, they’ll face an equally challenging team in Chenango Forks, who have won 4 state titles in the last 7 years.

ER/G didn’t fear the top-ranked Mustangs last week and will have a similar mindset against Chenango Forks.

“It’s just been a magical season with the group. I tell the guys that for 48 minutes all I ask is that you give everything and fight and give your heart,” said head coach Brian Touranjoe. “They’ve done that every game this year so I expect it to be no different tomorrow. We’re going to play as hard as we can against a great Chenango Forks team and see what happens.”

The Bombers bring both the East Rochester and Gananda communities together and feature a talented offense led by quarterback Carter Lathrop, running back Chaunsey Gilbert, and receiver Manny Sepulveda. They put up some big numbers, but their head coach says that’s not their main focus.

“They’ve stayed together. Our motto has been one team, one family all year at the beginning of the year,” said Touranjoe. “They believe in what we’re doing. They support each other. They don’t worry about individual success, they worry about the team’s success, so that’s been great.”

The kickoff between the Bombers and the Blue Devils will be Saturday, November 27th at 12:00 p.m. at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.