High School Football

East Rochester/Gananda 50, Lyons/Sodus 35

Ben Newman threw for four touchdowns for the Bombers and Cadearrell Sneed Jr. had four total touchdowns as East Rochester/Gananda opened their season with an offensive explosion.

Newman, who transferred from Aquinas, threw two touchdowns in each half. The Bombers led 22-19 at the half and pulled away by scoring the first 22 points of the first half.

Sneed had three rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown. His longest was his final, a 38-yard run in the third quarter.

Noah Mather, who transferred from Monroe, caught two receiving touchdowns in the second half. The second was a one-hander over the middle of the field. Miles Caviness opened the game with an impressive receiving touchdown over a defender on a jump ball.

Stefonn Pinkston had an impressive performance for the Lions in the losing effort. He scored three rushing touchdowns, including a 56-yard score at the end of the third quarter. He also had an 84-yard kickoff return in the first quarter but was pushed out at the five-yard line.

Devyn Williams and Darius Asberry ran in the other two touchdowns for Lyons/Sodus.

ER/Gananda (1-0) will look to continue their strong start against Bishop Kearney/RACS on Saturday afternoon. The Kings had a bye this week. Lyons/Sodus (0-1) will host the defending Class C champs, Attica/Alexander, on Friday night.

Vertus 28, Rochester Prep 8

The Vertus got their first win in program history as they took down Rochester Prep, which was playing their first-ever game.

Josiah Granville and Zyi’Shohn Mayo-Stokes scored rushing touchdowns in the first half to give the Warriors a 14-0 lead at the half which they would not relinquish.

Tyler Benjamin scored a touchdown in the second half for Rochester Prep’s first score in school history. In previous years, Rochester Prep had been playing in a merged team with Bishop Kearney and Rochester Academy Charter School.

Vertus (1-0) got their first win as a Varsity program after going 0-7 last year. The Warriors showed promise last season, losing two games by ten or fewer points. They will look for win number two Saturday afternoon against Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton at the Rochester Community Sports Complex. Rochester Prep (0-1) will try again for history next week when they travel to Geneva on Friday night.