East Rochester field hockey wins first sectional title since 2009

The East Rochester field hockey team celebrates after their 3-2 overtime win over Pittsford Sutherland in the Class B/C championship game. (AJ Feldman/WROC)

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The East Rochester field hockey team hoisted a sectional brick for the first time since 2009 as they defeated Pittsford Sutherland 3-2 in overtime to win the Class B/C championship.

The third-seeded Bombers got started early. A long-range shot from Sam Lewis was re-directed in by Samara Skully for a 1-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

The score remained 1-0 heading into halftime. Less than three minutes into the third quarter, Lewis gave the Bombers a 2-0 lead with a great play on a corner. Lewis sent a pass in to Riley Wing who threw the ball towards the goal. Lewis came flying in and smacked the ball in for a goal.

With 10:21 left in the third quarter, the Knights would find their first goal as Cat Reeder’s shot got through traffic and made it a 2-1 game.

A minute into the fourth quarter, the Knights would tie it up as Molly McDermott’s shot on a corner hit the post and spun into the net. That would be the last goal of regulation as the game headed to overtime tied 2-2.

East Rochester was shorthanded for five minutes at the end of regulation and the start of overtime, but the Knights were unable to capitalize.

Midway into overtime, it was Lewis once again creating offense for the Bombers. Lewis took a pass from Leah Griffith and raced in on a breakaway. Her initial shot was stopped but she corralled the rebound. Lewis had the presence of mind to find Wing in front of the net who shot the ball in for the game-winning goal.

The win gives East Rochester their first sectional title since 2009. Pittsford Sutherland suffered their only loss of the season and ends their year with a 12-1-1 overall record.