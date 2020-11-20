East Rochester dominant, Livonia clutch in championship wins

Class B1 (2)Livonia 3, (2)Wayne 2

Bryce Hoang lofted a perfectly placed attempted in the far corner with six minutes to play as Livonia nipped Wayne in a superb game for the Class B1 title.

Hoang’s shot came from wide of the box and about 20 yards out. The keeper was hugging the near post when it was taken and could not traverse the width of the goal in time to keep the ball out. It’s hard to tell if the intent was to cross, but Hoang can tell his grandkids he was shooting all the way.

The late game winner overcame a free kick clinic by Wayne’s Dylan Cook. He buried one from 25 yards out and straight on that froze the Livonia keeper and cut the Bulldogs lead to 2-1. The second shot was from 15 yards out just left of the box. It was a low, curling rocket and tied the game.

Shawn Minnehan opened the scoring for Livonia midway through the first half and Jackson McEnerney made it 2-0 on a near 30 yard blast.

It was the Bulldog’s 7th title this decade.

Class C1 (1)East Rochester 4, (3)Holley 0

The Domm brothers went out with a bang.

Chuck Domm scored the opener and also had a pair of assists. Russ Domm scored twice as the Bombers cruised to a sectional championship and capped an undefeated season.

Chuck opened the scoring with an unmarked header off a corner. A few minutes later, he found Russ with a laser cross. All Russ needed was to get a piece and redirect the ball home. Before halftime, Russ struck again with an 18 yard rocket from a semi-tough angle.

It was the second consecutive championship for East Rochester and the senior Domm brothers who are coached by their father, Mike.