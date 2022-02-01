East Rochester boys score big win

Sophomore Teddy Emmings scored 22 points as his Bombers avenged a season opening loss to Gananda with a 67-50 win at home on Monday night.

ER took control with a 21-7 run in the second quarter. The lead was double digits for the entirety of the second half.

Sam Tanner had 16 points and Shamar Irving added 11 for the Bombers.

Cohyn Reisman led Gananda with 13 points, but the Panthers had their six game win streak snapped. They fell to 11-4.

East Rochester has now won nine of their last 11 and improved to 10-4.