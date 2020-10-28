East Rochester, Arcadia soccer earn shutouts, Penfield field hockey gets big win

Bombers move to sole-possession of first place in Wayne County League

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On a rainy Tuesday in Monroe County, defense was key for Section V teams.

BOYS SOCCER

East Rochester 2, Williamson 0

Each team entered with 6-1 records in Wayne County league action, but the Bombers controlled the game winning 2-0.

Chuck Domm scored in the first half to give the Bombers the lead. His brother Russ gave his team some insurance with a powerful strike in the second half. Jason Taylor kept a clean sheet in the win, which redeemed the Bombers 3-2 loss to the Marauders earlier in the season.

Greece Arcadia 1, Irondequoit 0

Jared Hinchcliffe scored the game’s lone goal in the second half to give the Titans a 1-0 win. Hinchcliffe poked in a loose ball off of a corner kick for the game-winner.

FIELD HOCKEY

Penfield 4, Fairport 1

Emmalee Moore scored twice in the first half for Penfield and Caroline Blair added another as a strong first half powered the Patriots to a 4-1 win.

Each team would score once in the second half, but Penfield was able to hang on and move to 5-2 on the season.