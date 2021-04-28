East preparing for Class A rematch against Canandaigua

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Eagles were expecting to get punched in mouth by Irondequoit. Instead, East came out swinging.

The 26-0 shutout in the Class A semifinal locked up their spot in the title game once again in a rematch of the 2019 showdown against Canandaigua.

The Braves topped the Eagles 21-13 in 2019, but head coach Steve Flagler feels as though they are a completely different team.

“I feel like we’re a little more evenly balanced, we spread around the ball more, we have playmakers all over the field and we get it to them in all different ways,” said Flagler. “I feel like we’re a little harder to contend with if you’re a defense to stop our playmakers.”

The players agree, Naeem Folks and Justus Ross-Simmons each calling them “more physical” and “better” on top of understanding their assignments.

Winning this game will come from a strong start and an even stronger defensive presence.

“We have to be physical on defense and use our speed, tighten things up, and make tackles for losses,” said Ross-Simmons.

Revenge would be sweet, but winning it all for a battle-tested East team would be even sweeter.

“Winning it would be a positive memory for everyone, all our kids and coaches included and our school community after a tough year,” said Flagler. “Our guys have been there. We made it to semis we lost. We made it to finals, we lost. I think that goes a long way. “

“It would mean everything to make a name for ourselves,” said Folks. “We want to let them all know East got it.”

The Eagles will take on the Braves on Friday night at Canandaigua.