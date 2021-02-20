East hits triple digits in win over Leadership

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In one of the most anticipated matchups of the Section V season, East showed that they’ll be just as dangerous as the were last year defeating Leadership 107-82.

All five starters hit double digits for the defending sectional champs as Justus Ross-Simmons led the way with 28 points. Damani Barley had 25 while Darren Blocker Jr. added 20.

The Eagles exploded in the first half, leading 57-40. Barley led all scorers with 15 at the break.

East pushed their lead to 87-59 after the third, using a relentless attack to force turnovers and get easy buckets in transition.

The Lions were able to cut the lead to 20 early in the fourth, but East was not going to be denied as they moved to 2-1 on the season.

Mo McKinney Jr. had 23 for Leadership with Sean Smith adding 19.