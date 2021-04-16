East High wins RCAC spring soccer championship

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — When the Rochester City School District went virtual to start the school year, it canceled all high school sports for RCSD students.

Football and volleyball players have gotten the chance to play in the Fall II season, but soccer players got left behind when county schools played on.

So this spring, the RCAC schools created a makeshift season to give their student-athletes one last chance to play.

East High, School of the Arts, World of Inquiry, and Edison played 7-on-7 games throughout the spring, concluding with a championship game on Friday.

World of Inquiry took on East in the final, with the Griffins scoring midway through the 40-minute game thanks to some crafty footwork by Suheil Jeylani.

Just a minute later, East’s Ben Mfaume made a nifty move of his own by flicking the ball over his defender then blasting it in the back of the net to tie things at 1.

With six minutes remaining, East netted the game winner. Sifieni Byiringiro sent a long pass up to Mfaume who fired it in with his left foot to give the Eagles the 2-1 win. Abdi Mohamud made several key saves for East to secure the victory.

While it was nice to win the championship, Mfaume was most excited to get to go out on his own terms.

“Playing my last game out here, it really meant a lot to me,” said the senior. “Especially the time I spent with my teammates, it really meant a lot to be out here to play my last game with my boys. I’m very happy and also sad.”