Girls Basketball

East High 57, Mercy 56 (OT)

Gabby Brown-Sturdivant had a team-high 24 points and the game-winning free throw in overtime to power the Eagles to a thrilling win.

Brown-Sturdivant scored 19 of her points in the first half as the Eagles led 37-20 at the break.

They led 48-39 after three quarters and Aliyana Robinson made a three-pointer to open the fourth, taking a 51-39 lead. However, the Monarchs stormed back, ending the fourth quarter on a 14-2 run to force overtime.

In overtime, the Monarchs were down 56-54 with 40 seconds left when Mia Lusardi forced a steal and got the ball up to Krista Harnischfeger who made a layup to tie it up.

The game remained tied until there were ten seconds left. The Eagles forced a stop on defense and Brown-Sturdivant started to work her way up the court, but she was fouled by Mercy, sending her to the free-throw line. After missing the first, she composed herself and sunk the game-winning shot. Mercy’s last-second attempt to take the lead was unsuccessful.

Lusardi finished a game-high 25 points for the Monarchs, going 14-18 from the free-throw line.

East (6-1) will travel to Monroe on Monday, January 8th while Mercy (4-6) will travel to Aquinas on Wednesday, January 10th.

Penfield 78, Gates Chili 34

After leading 15-9 midway through the first quarter, the Patriots scored the next 19 points to pull away from the Spartans.

Penfield led 24-9 after the first quarter and 47-17 at the half, cruising to their second straight victory.

Lydia Hickey had a game-high 11 points for the Patriots while Mary Bernat and Cassidy Cone each netted 10.

Heaven Sanford led the Spartans with 10 points.

Penfield (4-5) will travel to Thomas on Tuesday, January 9th while Gates Chili (3-7) will host Spencerport on the same evening.