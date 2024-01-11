The Eagles went on a 17-5 run in the 4th quarter to come back and get the victory

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — The East girls basketball squad rallied in the fourth quarter to grab an impressive road win over Rush-Henrietta 59-53. The Eagles have won seven games in a row.

Rush-Henrietta led 40-35 heading into the final frame of play. However, East went on a 17-5 run in the last four minutes to come back and steal the win.

In their next outing, East (8-1) will hit the road to take on Bishop Kearney on Tuesday, January 16th. Rush-Henrietta (3-5) will host Finney on Wednesday, January 17th.