East High 99, International Prep (VI) 48

The Eagles finished off the Tech Tipoff with a victory as they crushed Section VI’s International Prep.

East dominated from start to finish, leading 74-33 at the end of the third quarter.

The three-time defending Section V champs will feature a handful of new contributors with the departure of a talented senior class, including Damani Barley.

Sophomore Micah Breedlove-Johnson led the Eagles with 29 points while freshman Zion Parsons scored 24.

East (1-1) will have some time off before their next game as they will travel to McQuaid on Tuesday, December 6th. The Eagles fell to the Patrick School 69-60 on Friday.

The Patrick School (NJ) 84, Edison Tech 64

The Celtics outscored Edison Tech 33-15 in the fourth quarter as they stormed back to defeat the host Inventors in the finale of their tipoff tournament.

Edison Tech led 36-30 at the half but trailed 51-49 heading into the fourth and could not regain their momentum.

The Celtics were led by 7’2” Will Patterson, a standout big man who has offers from Syracuse, TCU, Rutgers, and Oklahoma State.

The Inventors fall to 1-1 on the season after defeating International Prep 79-48 on Friday. Their next game is at home against McQuaid on Thursday, December 1st.