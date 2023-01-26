ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gabrielle Brown-Sturdviant’s game-high 25 helped propel the Eagles to a 58-43 win over Churchville-Chili. It was the fourth consecutive win for East.

After leading 12-11 at the end of the first quarter, the Eagles were able to separate in the next eight minutes of action to take a 26-19 lead into halftime. In the third quarter, East stepped on the gas with a full-court press that turned defense into offense that helped stretch the lead to double-digits heading into the final frame.

16 of Brown-Sturdviant’s game-high 25 points came in the second half of the contest. Senior guard Jaylen Giles joined her teammate in double-digits with 12 points. For Churchville-Chili, Amelia Breton led the way with 12 points while Haley Leonard was right behind her with 11 points.

East (7-5) will hit the road for the next game to take on Wilson on Monday, January 30th. Churchville-Chili (9-7) will look to get back on track at Fairport on Tuesday, January 31st.